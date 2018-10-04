What to Know A tourist was sexually assaulted as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar

A tourist was sexually assaulted as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar, law enforcement sources said.

The 27-year-old woman left the bar on Richardson Street, near Humboldt Street, in Williamsburg around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the sources said.

As she was walking back to her apartment, a person she didn’t know rushed up to her from behind, said something to her and sexually assaulted her, according to law enforcement sources.

The attacker ran from the scene after the assault, sources said.