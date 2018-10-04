Tourist Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Brooklyn Bar: Law Enforcement Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Tourist Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Brooklyn Bar: Law Enforcement Sources

The 27-year-old woman was walking back to her apartment when a stranger approached her and sexually assaulted her, law enforcement sources said

By Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tourist Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Brooklyn Bar: Law Enforcement Sources

    What to Know

    • A tourist was sexually assaulted as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar

    • The 27-year-old woman left the bar in Williamsburg around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement sources said

    • As she was walking back to her apartment, a stranger rushed up to her, said something and then sexually assaulted her, the sources said

    A tourist was sexually assaulted as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar, law enforcement sources said.

    The 27-year-old woman left the bar on Richardson Street, near Humboldt Street, in Williamsburg around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the sources said.

    As she was walking back to her apartment, a person she didn’t know rushed up to her from behind, said something to her and sexually assaulted her, according to law enforcement sources.

    The attacker ran from the scene after the assault, sources said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us