More body parts have turned up in the same park where police are investigating the discovery of a woman's armless and legless body. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018)

What to Know Cops identified the torso and leg found inside a New York City park a 26-year-old Brandy Odam of Brooklyn

A dog walker first discovered the torso facedown, covered in leaves, about 15 feet from the edge of a pedestrian path

A medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death

Police have identified the woman whose torso, leg and other body parts have turned up inside a Brooklyn park earlier this week.

Authorities say the torso and limbs belong to Brandy Odom, 26, of Brooklyn, who was reported missing a few months ago.

Odom's identity comes a day after more body parts turned up in Canarsie Park Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officials have been there since Monday investigating the discovery of the woman's armless and legless body. Investigators found a leg, then several bags containing body parts. Police would not say what kind of body parts were inside the bags.

Woman's Limbless Body Found in Brooklyn Park: NYPD

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's armless and legless body in a Brooklyn park. Michael George reports. (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

Authorities believe the body parts found in a bags belong to the torso found Monday evening.

A woman walking her dog first made the grisly discovery at around 6 p.m. Monday, about 15 feet off the edge of the pedestrian path.

The torso had been found face down, covered in leaves but not buried, law enforcement sources say.

It's not known how Odom's body ended up there or how long she had been there.

Community activist Tony Herbert said he thinks the body must have been dumped there recently, adding that "it's a very active park."

"This body couldn't have been here that long," he said.

A medical examiner will determine Odom's cause of death.

