NYPD 'Monitoring' Van Strike in Toronto; Multiple Pedestrians Hit - NBC New York
NYPD 'Monitoring' Van Strike in Toronto; Multiple Pedestrians Hit

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Sean M. Bowen
    Police at a Toronto intersection where a vehicle a number of people on Monday, April 23, 2018.

    The NYPD says it is monitoring the situation in Toronto after local police there reported a white van hit a number of pedestrians on a suburban street Monday.

    Police say they are not commenting on the severity of the injuries or the total number of those injured at this point. Earlier, a spokesperson had said eight to 10 people may have been struck. The driver was taken into custody.

    The NYPD's verified counter-terrorism account tweeted Monday afternoon it was monitoring the incident, which is standard messaging in such situations and does not indicate an elevated threat for New York City.  

    Meanwhile, the intersection at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York, a district north of downtown Toronto, was shut down as authorities investigated. 

    Police told the CBC that the van fled the scene and that it may have mounted the curb when it struck the people.

    Images posted to social media showed people wounded or dead on the ground and others providing aid. 

    "I spoke to a couple of witnesses who say this person bulldozed for over a kilometer," Saman Tabasinejad told NBC News.

    She said she had been canvassing in the area in her run for local office about 20 minutes before the incident took place.

