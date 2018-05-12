A tornado watch is in effect Saturday for all of southern New Jersey until 1 a.m., including Ocean County.

The watch is in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, the National Weather Service reports.

Jersey’s northern and western counties are currently experiencing light rain, according to Storm Team 4.

The National Weather Service issues a tornado watch when there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in or near the area, according to its website. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is “imminent.”

