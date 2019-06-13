Storms Trigger Tornado Warning for New Jersey's Ocean County - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Storms Trigger Tornado Warning for New Jersey's Ocean County

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A tornado warning was issued for Ocean County in New Jersey Thursday night, as a band of heavy rain swept across the tri-state.

    The warning lasted until 9:30 p.m. as storms made their through the area. It came while a cell of heavy rain went up New Jersey and was heading toward the city and Connecticut.

    Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

    The tornado warning came after a day that featured a mix of rain and sun. The morning commute was a wet one for most around the tri-state, but after those storms moved out it was a fairly nice day around the region.

    Some isolated storms hovered above the area for the evening, but all are expected to move east around midnight. Some of the local storms looked to feature some thunder and lightning, with the surprise tornado warning for the southern New Jersey county.

    Friday looks to be a nice day with temperatures in the mid 70s and plenty of sun and clouds. The nice conditions last through Saturday, but storms from the north and west could make their way down to the region in time for Father's Day.

     

    Extreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado Activity

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos: U.S. Sees Surge in Tornado Activity for 2019
    Charlie Riedel/AP

    268159972

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us