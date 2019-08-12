What to Know Storm Team 4 is tracking the chance for more furious storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, mainly south and east of NYC

Main potential impacts include damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding; a tornado or two isn't out of the question either

The workweek stays unsettled after that, with showers and thunderstorms possible every day through Thursday, Storm Team 4 says

Storm Team 4 is tracking yet another ferocious weather system expected to grip the tri-state area Tuesday afternoon, one that could bring torrential rain, hail, flooding and the chance of a tornado or two.

All five boroughs of New York City are sandwiched in between the "more likely" and "possible" zones for severe weather risk; while spots south and east of the city are more likely at this point to see severe weather, Storm Team 4 says it's still fairly likely the city and immediate surrounding areas see some impact.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

While conditions are expected to start off relatively dry, humid and cloudy with highs in the low 80s, showers and thunderstorms associated with the system, which is approaching from the Midwest, should start to fire up in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are likely to develop later Tuesday afternoon leading into the evening hours, Storm Team 4 says.

The bulk of the heavy rain should move out late Tuesday, but conditions will stay a bit unsettled and damp through the middle of the week with a chance of storms and showers every day through Thursday.

Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

A tornado or two is not out of the question either. Last week, a weak EF0 tornado tore through parts of Springfield, New Jersey, ripping roofs off buildings and causing significant but isolated damage.