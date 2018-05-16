An 11-year-old girl died when a tree toppled onto a car outside her house in Newburgh as her mother was unloading the car during the storm. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

What to Know An 11-year-old girl in Newburgh died during the storms Tuesday, when a tree toppled by winds crushed the car she was in, police say

A woman also died in Newburgh; two people were killed in Connecticut, and one man was killed in Pennsylvania

The storms left widespread damage through the tri-state, and several NY counties have declared states of emergency; mass transit was a mess

The National Weather Service has confirmed a pair of tornadoes -- one an EF2 with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, one an EF1 with 100 mph winds, tore through nearly 200 yards in separate Putnam County counties as deadly storms walloped the entire region Tuesday.

The agency said the EF2 tornado hit in Kent and traveled roughly 100 yards. The EF1 hit in Patterson and moved through a discontinuous path of 75 yards. NWS confirmed the events Wednesday on a damage assessment tour of New York's hard hit Putnam and Orange counties, as well as southern Connecticut.



Earlier Wednesday, NWS said a macroburst with max sustained winds up to 90 mph impacted a 4 mile-long area in nearby Cherry Hill. And it confirmeda microburst -- an intense column of sinking air within a thunderstorm -- with estimated winds gusting to 80 mph rolled through the area near North Salem in Westchester County, downing about 250 yards worth of trees.

A full assessment is expected later in the day.

The monstrous storm system was the most severe weather the tri-state area has seen this spring, so ferocious it generated a small tsunami in New Jersey, killed nearly a half-dozen people and paralyzed virtually the entire region at the height of the evening commute. Few spots were spared the intensity.



The nightmare storms, which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, have been blamed for at least five deaths in the region, including an 11-year-old girl in Newburgh. All victims were crushed to death by fallen trees.



Airlines canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region. In New York City, thousands of commuters were stranded in Grand Central Terminal after rail lines were temporarily suspended due to downed trees on the tracks.

Giant metal construction pieces and scaffolding were no match for the fierce winds -- they were sent whipping and spinning into the air, plunging dangerously onto the street. Toppled trees were a common sight across the city -- in Central Park, in Brooklyn and East Harlem.

Uprooted trees were reported across the Garden State, too. In Ho Ho Kus, a tree fell on Bernard Place, hitting a house and car; houses were also seen crushed by trees in Wyckoff and Scotch Plains, along with live downed wires. A lightning strike is thought to be the culprit for a car fire on Route 46 in Clifton.

