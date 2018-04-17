Tony Hawk Uses Social Media to Offer His Skateboard to the First Person Who Asks During NYC Ride - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
1 Killed in Plane Engine Blow: NTSB
NY-Earth-Week-Desktop

Tony Hawk Uses Social Media to Offer His Skateboard to the First Person Who Asks During NYC Ride

By Ashley Serianni

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tony Hawk Uses Social Media to Offer His Skateboard to the First Person Who Asks During NYC Ride
    Getty Images
    Tony Hawk

    Tony Hawk gave up his skateboard to the first person that asked for it while skating to a meeting in Manhattan on Tuesday.

    The 49-year-old skateboarder posted to Twitter and Instagram on his way to the meeting that he would give his skateboard to the first person that saw him and asked for it.

    According to Hawk, it only took about 10 minutes for someone to take him up on his offer.

    His Instagram story showed a young man approaching him on the street, and then Hawk shaking the man's hand after handing over his skateboard.

    It's unclear what prompted Hawk's bit of random kindness. But it came just a day after a woman on a plane to LaGuardia who didn't believe the legendary skater knew how to use a skateboard.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us