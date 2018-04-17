Tony Hawk gave up his skateboard to the first person that asked for it while skating to a meeting in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old skateboarder posted to Twitter and Instagram on his way to the meeting that he would give his skateboard to the first person that saw him and asked for it.

According to Hawk, it only took about 10 minutes for someone to take him up on his offer.

His Instagram story showed a young man approaching him on the street, and then Hawk shaking the man's hand after handing over his skateboard.

It's unclear what prompted Hawk's bit of random kindness. But it came just a day after a woman on a plane to LaGuardia who didn't believe the legendary skater knew how to use a skateboard.

