What to Know Neighbors who heard a crying 3-year-old child went to find out what was wrong and found the toddler's 23-year-old mother dead nearby

Law enforcement sources say police are investigating the case as a possible homicide

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence, with at least four marked police cars and a number of unmarked police cars at the scene

The husband of a 22-year-old woman found dead on the basement steps of her home in Brooklyn after a neighbor responded to the cries of a 3-year-old girl is in custody and charges against him are pending, police said Thursday.

The man's name has not been released. The development comes nearly 24 hours after Tonie Wells, was found dead on the steps of her own Sterling Place home in Crown Heights. Investigators say Wells had bruising to the neck and appears to have been pushed down the stairs, though officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine an official cause of death.

Wells' young daughter, who was found near her mother's body, was not hurt.

Meanwhile, NYPD officials are also investigating the response by two officers who received the first call about trouble at the home -- an hour before the body was found -- and reported no sign of distress.

The New York Post reported officers were dispatched to check on the young mother who was "scared" of her husband because he was "acting funny." The paper says the officers never got out of their car. A law enforcement source familiar with the case tells News 4 the officers in question have been suspended.

Chopper 4 over the scene Wednesday showed a heavy emergency presence after Wells' body was found, with at least four marked police cars and a number of unmarked police cars in the area, which was roped off with yellow tape.

Wells' Facebook page shows she married her on-and-off boyfriend in the spring but the nature of their current relationship was unclear.