A juvenile has been charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old woman at a New Jersey office complex last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Margarita Diaz, of Manchester Township, was found dead at the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 West in Toms River on Aug. 7.

No details on the juvenile were released because of the person's age. Aside from the murder charge, the juvenile is accused of possession of a weapon -- a knife -- for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.

The juvenile has been detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.