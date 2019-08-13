Juvenile Charged With Murdering Woman at New Jersey Office Complex - NBC New York
Juvenile Charged With Murdering Woman at New Jersey Office Complex

No details on the juvenile were released because of the person's age

Published 11 minutes ago

    Juvenile Charged With Murdering Woman at New Jersey Office Complex
    What to Know

    • A juvenile has been charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old woman at a New Jersey office complex last week, authorities said

    • The victim, 44-year-old Margarita Diaz, was found dead at Toms River's Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 West Aug. 7

    • No details on the juvenile were released because of the person's age; the person is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center

    A juvenile has been charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old woman at a New Jersey office complex last week, authorities said Tuesday. 

    Margarita Diaz, of Manchester Township, was found dead at the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 West in Toms River on Aug. 7. 

    No details on the juvenile were released because of the person's age. Aside from the murder charge, the juvenile is accused of possession of a weapon -- a knife -- for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child. 

    The juvenile has been detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. 

