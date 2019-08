A tomato plant has grown out of a crack in the sidewalk in Yonkers.

Move over, dandelions. The sidewalk weeds are now bearing fruit.

A tomato plant has sprouted from a crack in a sidewalk on Bruce Avenue in Yonkers. Despite the concrete surrounding, resident Denis Rooney says the plant has thrived with only water dripping from air conditioners above.

In a testament to tenacity and grit, the plant has already produced two green tomatoes.

It's unclear whether anyone planted lettuce and fried bacon on the hot sidewalk to complete the meal.