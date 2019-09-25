Toddler Found Walking Alone on Roof of Condemned CT Home

Police rescued a 2-year-old boy from the roof of an Ansonia home Wednesday morning and police have arrested the child’s father and aunt. Building officials have also condemned the home because of deplorable living conditions, police said.

Police said they received a call at 8:47 a.m. from someone who saw the toddler on the roof of a house on Main Street, about 30 feet high.

Officer Christopher Kelley was able to talk to the child and keep him from moving around the roof while Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III forced their way into the house to get to the child off the roof, police said.

The child’s father, 23-year-old David Hustek, and the child’s aunt, 20-year-old Sarah Barker, had both been sleeping and didn’t know the little boy was on the roof, police said.

Because of the deplorable living conditions, police said they contacted city building officials and the home was condemned.

The child was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and did not appear to be injured, police said.

Hustek and Barker were charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Both were held on $10,000 bond and they are due in court today.