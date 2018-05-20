Toddler Found Wandering Brooklyn Street Alone: Police

A 3-year-old boy slipped out of the house while his mother was asleep Sunday morning and wondered the streets in Brooklyn alone, police said.

The toddler was found on the sidewalk of Avenue K near 98th Street in Canarsie, the NYPD said.

The boy was taken to Kings County hospital for a checkup and is in good health, police said.

His mother was outside looking for the child when she found a police car. Officer's brought her to the hospital where she was reunited with her son.

The Administration for Children's Services was called but it didn't appear the mother would be charged, police said.