NYPD Looks for Parents of Toddler Found Alone

A toddler was found wandering alone on the street in Harlem Thursday morning, police say.

Police said they got a 911 call for a toddler found on the front stoop of a home on the 200 block of West 132nd Street at about 11 a.m. The woman who found him told police the child was simply lingering on her stoop.

A neighbor told News 4 his surveillance video shows a man placing the toddler on the stoop, then tossing the child's backpack on another nearby stoop and then dumping his own shirt in a garbage can near the stoop.

Police, who are expected to release the video sometime Thursday evening, confirmed it appears the man deliberately left the toddler there.

The woman who found the child said it was heartbreaking to hear the boy calling for his "mommy."

"When I gave the baby to the officer and walked away, the baby started crying and calling me 'Mommy,' and that brought tears to my eyes," the woman, who asked not to be identified, told News 4, her voice breaking.

"It's sad. I'm still upset about it... It's bothering me," she said.

The boy was wearing a white onesie when officers found him.

The toddler was unhurt but taken to Harlem Hospital to be checked out.