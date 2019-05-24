A three-year-old boy fell three stories after tumbling out a window Friday afternoon.

A neighbor at the scene on Ogden Avenue, Jersey City, told NBC 4 the screen on the third-floor window had fallen out, suggesting the little boy had been leaning on it and fell through. He hit the pavement three floors below.

They said the family had rushed the boy, named Alex, to hospital and told neighbors he was in a stable condition.

Alex's parents were home at the time and were described as being good, loving parents.

Police are investigating exactly what happened.