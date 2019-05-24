Toddler Falls Out of Third-Story Window in New Jersey - NBC New York
Toddler Falls Out of Third-Story Window in New Jersey

By Michael George

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A three-year-old boy fell three stories after tumbling out a window Friday afternoon.

    A neighbor at the scene on Ogden Avenue, Jersey City, told NBC 4 the screen on the third-floor window had fallen out, suggesting the little boy had been leaning on it and fell through. He hit the pavement three floors below.

    They said the family had rushed the boy, named Alex, to hospital and told neighbors he was in a stable condition. 

    Alex's parents were home at the time and were described as being good, loving parents. 

    Police are investigating exactly what happened. 

      

