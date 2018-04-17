A 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in his room at a Westchester County home, a city official says. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

What to Know A 2-year-old boy died Monday evening at a Westchester hospital after his mother returned home from work and found him unconscious

An official said the man responsible for watching him told the mother to tell detectives somebody else was watching him before darting off

An autopsy will determine the boy's cause of death; no arrests have been made

The case of a 2-year-old boy who died after his mom found him unresponsive in his Westchester County bedroom Monday is now believed to be a homicide, and cops are looking to question the babysitter who hasn't been seen since fleeing the hospital where the child was taken, law enforcement sources say.

The sources didn't elaborate on the reasoning; it wasn't clear if the child had obvious signs of bodily trauma. An autopsy was to be conducted, though the timing of that assessment wasn't immediately clear.

A Mount Vernon official said the boy's mother got home from work Monday evening to find her child unconscious. He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how the child died, but the official said the man who had been watching the boy told the mother to tell detectives he was being watched by someone else. Both the mother and the man had gone to the hospital.

The man fled and hasn't been seen since. Police are looking to question that man, the official said. No arrests have been made.

Additional details are expected to be released at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.