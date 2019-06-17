Lakewood Mother Charged in Death of Toddler Who Was Left in Hot Car for Hours - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Lakewood Mother Charged in Death of Toddler Who Was Left in Hot Car for Hours

Chaya Shurkin faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car in New Jersey: Sources

    A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

    A Lakewood mother faces child endangerment charges after her toddler daughter died following more than two hours alone in a closed, hot car.

    Chaya Shurkin, 25, was charged Monday in the May 6 death of her child. Police received a call that afternoon for a child in distress, and found a neighbor giving CPR to the little girl, who was just shy of 2 years old. She died a short time later.

    “A thorough and extensive investigation revealed that the child had been left alone in Shurkin’s motor vehicle for approximately two-and-one-half hours with the car turned off, in the heat," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement. 

    At the time of her death, a law enforcement source told News 4 the toddler’s mother tried to take her to day care, but the child didn’t want to go in, so they drove home together. 

    At that point, there was a miscommunication about whether the toddler’s mother or father would bring the toddler in from the car, the source said.

    Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s that day; however, it doesn't take long for the inside of cars to heat up. On a 70-degree day, temps inside a car can skyrocket to near 90 degrees in just 10 minutes and more than 100 degrees in 30 minutes, Storm Team 4 said.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us