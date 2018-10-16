The child found dead in a suitcase near the PATH tracks in Jersey City almost two weeks ago has been identified as a missing 2-year-old from Virginia, law enforcement sources told News 4 Monday. Brian Thompson reports.

The autopsy into the death of the 2-year-old girl who was found inside a suitcase near the PATH tracks in Jersey City in April revealed the toddler died of cocaine intoxication and unspecified violence.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled the death of Te’Myah Plummer a homicide, according to a spokesperson for the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Te'Myah's father, Travis Plummer, 37, was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 19, about two weeks after the body of Te'Myah was found and was extradited to the United States on a charge of desecrating human remains.

It's unclear if he will face additional charges, nor was attorney information available.

The body of the toddler was found wrapped in a blanket in a suitcase on the tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue overpass near Newark Avenue April 11 on the Newark-bound side of the Jersey City-Journal Square PATH station. The girl was carefully placed, fully clothed, in the suitcase.

Te'Myah had not been seen by family in Richmond since last August, NBC affiliate WWBT reported in March. Police issued a news release that month saying they thought she was with a family member, but wanted to confirm she was safe.