Fast food chain Carl’s Jr. will be opening its doors to the Big Apple this week, and it kicked things off in a uniquely New York way: It staged an off-Broadway musical.

The international burger chain premiered “Written In The Stars” on Tuesday evening to celebrate Wednesday's opening of its first Manhattan location, at Seventh Avenue between West 33rd and West 34th streets.

In the show, Carl’s Jr.’s mascot, Happy Star, played the role of a struggling New York actor who finds his true passion once he steps into the kitchen and is the first ever produced and directed by a fast food chain.

Known for their Thickburgers, biscuits and hand-scooped milkshakes, Carl’s Jr. will finding its footing among a variety of burger restaurants in New York, according to Jason Marker, the CEO of the chain's parent company.

"New York City is the culinary capital of America, and if you are American…the world," Marker said.

Marker hopes that by opening two new locations in New York City, one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn, Carl’s Jr. will show competing chain restaurants what sets it apart.

According to Owen Klein, Carl Jr.’s culinary innovator, the chain has a few key ingredients that set it apart.

Every 15 minutes of the morning, Carl’s Jr.’s kitchens bake fresh buttermilk biscuits — its top selling item during breakfast. The chain will also be unveiling a Jolly Rancher-flavored milkshake in April.

Another addition — Carl’s Jr. will be serving beer and wine in its New York locations, including Coors Light, Brooklyn Lager, and varieties of red and white wine beginning at 10 a.m. daily.