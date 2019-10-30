What to Know The day you utter the words “Trick or Treat,” Bryant Park’s Winter Village is set to bring holiday cheer for the holiday season

The day you utter the words “Trick or Treat,” Bryant Park’s Winter Village is set to bring holiday cheer for the holiday season.

The Bank of America Winter Village will launch for the 2019-2020 season on noon Thursday -- which just so happens to be Halloween.

New York City's only free admission ice skating rink, which is located in the park, is scheduled to return this year with an added bonus! Interested skaters can reserve their tickets online.

The Winter Village will offer visitors at its Holiday Shops a selection of more than 175 vendors, which are housed in custom-designed, “jewel box” kiosks. Visitors can browse through a selection of local crafts, artisanal food, and goods from around the world.

The Holiday Shops will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and during the weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Jan. 5, 2020.

Coming back for a second year in a row is The Lodge, a food hall operated by the popular Urbanspace, which will once again be located rinkside near the upper terrace.

The Lodge will feature a cocktail bar surrounded by a full range of eateries, an outdoor beer garden and other dining options, according to the Bryant Park Corporation.

The Lodge will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through March 1, 2020.

And even though winter came on a spook-tastic holiday, the Winter Village also plans for those who want to celebrate Halloween. On Thursday, Winter Village and Le Carrousel in Bryant Park will throw a party complete with magic tricks, face painting, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, and a monster mash!

