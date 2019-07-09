Tips for Traveling to the World Cup Parade

Looking back at five of New York City's 206 ticker tape parades, since the public celebration began in 1886 with the Statue of Liberty dedication.

What to Know The ticker tape parade for the World Cup champions starts at 9:30 a.m. and will begin at Battery Park before turning north on Broadway

The best bet for subways: Take the 1,2,3,4,5,6, J or Z trains to stops just off the actual parade route

There are multiple bus lines that travel down to lower Manhattan, but many may have detours due to the parade

Trying to join the massive celebration for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's victory? Before the party begins, it might be good to know how to get down there.

The ticker tape parade for the World Cup champions starts at 9:30 a.m. and will begin at Battery Park before turning north on Broadway, passing the Charging Bull and Trinity Church before the ticketed event at City Hall.

For those looking to see how to get into the area for all the fun, there are mutliple ways to get there.

Public transportation will be your best bet, with multiple subway lines running to that area of Lower Manhattan. For best access to the parade route, the 4-5-6 lines stop at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, near the end of the route.

The MTA also recommends taking the 1 train to World Trade Center-Cortlandt Street or South Ferry, which just a few blocks further south and closer to where the parade is set to kick off.

Riders on the 2 or 3 trains can get off at Fulton Street or Wall Street for easy access, the MTA says, and those on the J and Z lines can get off at Fulton Street as well.

All of those stations except for Wall Street on the 2 and 3 lines are handicap accessible.

There are other stations in the area, but the MTA is anticipating those will be more crowded before, during and after the parade. The Chambers Street and Park Place/World Trade Center stops on the 2,3, A, C and E lines, as well as the Fulton Street stop for the A and C trains may all be partially or fully closed at certain times during the morning and early afternoon, depending on the crowding situations at those stations.

Fulton Street, Wall Street and Bowling Green on the 4 and 5 lines are also among the stations that could be closed or have modified service.

If the train is not an option, there are a slew of buses that have service to lower Manhattan. However, many of those lines may be subject to detours. For a full list of buses affected by the parade, check out the MTA's website on parade modifications.

As for those who wish to drive in...good luck. There are parking garages in the area, but many streets will be closed off or have detours set up, making some streets inacceessible by car. If you are driving, consider parking further uptown and walking or taking public transportation down the parade area.

According to the city, this will be the 207th parade in the Canyon of Heroes, and the first ticker-tape parade since the women's soccer team was celebrated in 2015.