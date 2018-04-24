2 Arrested in Head-Slashing Times Square Subway Platform Fight - NBC New York
2 Arrested in Head-Slashing Times Square Subway Platform Fight

It's not clear what the two men were initially arguing about; the slashed man is expected to be OK

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Two men started arguing on the A/C platform at the Times Square station early Tuesday afternoon and the fight turned physical

    • One man was slashed in the head with a knife; the other man fled the scene but was caught a short time later

    • Both men have been arrested on varying degrees of an assault charge

    Two men are in custody after an argument escalated to a violent altercation on a Times Square subway platform Tuesday, authorities say. 

    It's not clear what the men were initially fighting about. They had been on the uptown A/C platform at 42nd Street just after noon. At one point, one of the men took out a knife and slashed the other on the side of his head.

    The knife-wielding man then escaped on an uptown train. He was apprehended a short time later at the Columbus Circle station not far away. 

    The suspect was charged with second-degree assault. He told cops the slashed man had attacked him as well. The slashed man was then charged with third-degree assault. Authorities have not identified either man.

    No one else was hurt in the fray. 

