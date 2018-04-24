What to Know Two men started arguing on the A/C platform at the Times Square station early Tuesday afternoon and the fight turned physical

One man was slashed in the head with a knife; the other man fled the scene but was caught a short time later

Both men have been arrested on varying degrees of an assault charge

Two men are in custody after an argument escalated to a violent altercation on a Times Square subway platform Tuesday, authorities say.

It's not clear what the men were initially fighting about. They had been on the uptown A/C platform at 42nd Street just after noon. At one point, one of the men took out a knife and slashed the other on the side of his head.

The knife-wielding man then escaped on an uptown train. He was apprehended a short time later at the Columbus Circle station not far away.

The suspect was charged with second-degree assault. He told cops the slashed man had attacked him as well. The slashed man was then charged with third-degree assault. Authorities have not identified either man.

No one else was hurt in the fray.