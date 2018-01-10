Subway Bombing Suspect Indicted on Terrorism Charges

A Bangladeshi immigrant accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York subway system had his first court appearance on Wednesday via video from the hospital room where he is recovering from burns sustained in the blast. Marc Santia reports.

What to Know Akayed Ullah is accused of trying to bomb the subway system on Dec. 11; he was the only person seriously injured

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Wednesday, less than a month after the bombing

Ullah faces charges related to terrorism and using a weapon of mass destruction

The Bangladeshi immigrant accused of setting off a pipe bomb in a Manhattan subway tunnel last month has been indicted on federal terrorism charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.



Akayed Ullah, 27, is accused of detonating a pipe bomb that was strapped to his body in a pedestrian tunnel linking two busy Times Square subway stations during the morning rush. He was the only person seriously injured.

“In selecting this time and place, Ullah’s alleged purpose in the Port Authority bombing was painfully clear: to inflict as much damage as possible, and to strike fear into the hearts of New Yorkers in the name of ISIS,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Boente said in announcing the indictment.

The six-count indictment against Ullah charges him with one count each of: providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group; using and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction; bombing and attempting to bomb a place of public use; destruction and attempted destruction of property by means of fire or explosives; conducting and attempting to conduct a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system, and using a destructive device during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Accused NYC Bomber Charged in Subway Attack

Ullah was expected to face a judge in court Thursday to answer to the indictment. He has been housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Lower Manhattan since he was moved from Bellevue Hospital last month.

Ullah made his first court appearance from his hospital bed in December: he could be seen on video laying on a hospital bed with his head propped up on a pillow and his body covered up to his neck in sheets. Two assistant public defenders, who stood beside his hospital bed, did not request bail.

Ullah didn't enter a plea at the time but answered a few of the judge's questions, including answering "I can see you" when she asked if he could hear her and "yes I do" when he was asked if he understood his rights.

Prosecutors said that after his capture he told interrogators he was on a mission to punish the U.S. for attacking the Islamic State.