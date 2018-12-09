A scammer in Times Square stole $1,200 from a tourist and left her with a pocket full of newspaper instead of bills, the NYPD said.

The man posed as a visitor from another country on Nov. 23 and said he had been robbed of $300, then asked the 23-year-old victim if she could hold his money, the NYPD said. He said he kept his money an orange bandana.

When she opened her backpack she saw her money and asked if they could combine their money for safekeeping, police said.

He put all of their money in the bandana, then put it in her coat pocket, police said.

When the man didn't return, she looked in the bandana and found it was stuffed with newspaper, police said.

The man appeared to be in his 50s with a salt and pepper beard, police said. He was wearing a gray and black knit cap, black coat and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).