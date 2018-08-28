Bees Swarm Times Square Hot Dog Cart, Shut Down Intersection

Times Square Intersection Cordoned Off After Bees Swarm Hot Dog Cart - NBC New York
Times Square Intersection Cordoned Off After Bees Swarm Hot Dog Cart

Published 2 hours ago

    A Times Square intersection was cordoned off after a swarm of bees engulfed a food cart, videos shared by social media users showed.

    A video taken around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday showed bees swarming above an intersection near the Hard Rock Cafe, at Broadway and West 43rd Street.

    An umbrella on top of a nearby hot dog cart was almost entirely covered with the insects, another video showed.

    A beekeeper from the city carefully removed the the bees from the umbrella with a vacuum, while some stray bees made their way to the façade of a nearby café, video showed.

    It wasn't immediately clear where the bees came from or if anyone was stung. 

