What to Know
Three separate fires on three different floors broke inside a Times Square hotel Tuesday and the NYPD said it may be the work of an arsonist
No injuries were reported in the fires inside Staybridge Suites, but firefighters said the fire did appear to be suspicious in nature
Cops are looking for a woman in her 20s last seen fleeing the hotel after the fires were found; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers
Police say the fires inside a Times Square hotel Tuesday that the FDNY called "suspicious in nature" were deliberately set by a woman who officials said they are still looking for.
Firefighters responded to the Staybridge Suites, 340 W. 40th St., Tuesday just before noon and found three fires on three different floors.
Police say a 20-something-year-old arsonist used an open flame to light a fire inside a room at the hotel. Then, cops claim the same woman set fire to two garbage cans in a hallway on two other floors and ran off.
The FDNY on the scene said Tuesday it appeared the fires were suspicious in nature and were discovered on the third, eighth and 18th floors.
The investigation has since been handed over to the NYPD, which released a photo of the woman authorities are looking for. The woman is seen in the photo with earphones in and a pack of cigarettes in her hand.
No injuries were reported in the fires. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.