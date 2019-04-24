FDNY Pulls Tourist Off Double Decker Bus in Times Square After Apparent Medical Emergency - NBC New York
FDNY Pulls Tourist Off Double Decker Bus in Times Square After Apparent Medical Emergency

Published 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A tourist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after possibly passing out on a double-decker bus in Times Square Wednesday

    • Video posted to Twitter by NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen shows a major emergency presence at the scene

    • Firefighters stretched a ladder from an engine straight across to the top floor of the bus, which was stopped near 47th Street and 7th Ave

    A tourist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after possibly passing out on a double-decker bus in Times Square Wednesday, fire officials say. 

    No other details were immediately available. 

    Video posted to Twitter by NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen showed a major emergency presence at the heart of the Crossroads of the World.

    Firefighters stretched a ladder from an engine straight across to the top floor of the bus, which was stopped near 47th Street and Seventh Avenue during the peak morning rush.

