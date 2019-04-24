Firefighters Help Tourist on Double Decker Bus in Times Square

What to Know A tourist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after possibly passing out on a double-decker bus in Times Square Wednesday

Video posted to Twitter by NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen shows a major emergency presence at the scene

Firefighters stretched a ladder from an engine straight across to the top floor of the bus, which was stopped near 47th Street and 7th Ave

A tourist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after possibly passing out on a double-decker bus in Times Square Wednesday, fire officials say.

No other details were immediately available.

Video posted to Twitter by NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen showed a major emergency presence at the heart of the Crossroads of the World.

Firefighters stretched a ladder from an engine straight across to the top floor of the bus, which was stopped near 47th Street and Seventh Avenue during the peak morning rush.

