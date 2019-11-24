Times Square Bomb Threat Posted on Reddit Deemed Not Credible: Officials - NBC New York
Times Square Bomb Threat Posted on Reddit Deemed Not Credible: Officials

A woman called 911 around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after a Reddit user posted about a plan to bomb Times Square, a senior law enforcement official said

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A bomb threat against Times Square posted on Reddit has been deemed not credible, but officials have ramped up security in the area, officials say.

    A woman called 911 around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after a Reddit user posted about a plan to bomb the Crossroads of the World at 10 a.m., a senior law enforcement official told NBC 4 New York.

    The threat was deemed “non-credible,” but the NYPD has boosted security in the area as a precaution, the official said.

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said New York State Police and federal officials would work with local police to launch a “full-scale investigation” into the threat.

    “The bomb threat made against Times Square is a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics,” Cuomo said in a statement.

    “There is no indication that this threat is credible, but with that said, state police will be on the ground working with NYPD and partners to step up patrols in the area during the day,” he added.

    No one had been arrested in connection with the threat as of Sunday afternoon.

    Reddit suspended the user’s email account after the threat was posted, the senior law enforcement official said.

