Man Arrested in Shooting Death at Popular Times Square Bar

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of another man in his 30s at a popular Times Square bar earlier this month, authorities say.

Police had been looking for Christopher Rivas in the death of 33-year-old Perseus Salichs just outside of the Tonic Bar. He was apprehended Thursday and charged with murder, criminal possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell, as well as criminal possession of marijuana.

Police had said Salichs, of Manhattan, was shot in the pre-dawn hours Dec. 19 after some sort of argument.

A witness who works across the street previously told NBC 4 New York that he didn't see any sort of altercation, but that the suspect just shot the victim, wordlessly, as the victim walked out of the bar.

"There was no fight or anything like that," the witness said. "It was so quiet. They just came out of the club and we heard the shot."

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting or details on any type of argument. Attorney information for Rivas wasn't immediately available.



