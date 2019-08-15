The NYPD is confronting a crisis, with nine suicides so far in 2019, including seven since the start of June. (The department historically averages four to five a year.)
Below is a timeline of this year's officer deaths by suicide.
More recent coverage:
- NYPD Officer Dies by Suicide in Queens, 7th in 3 Months
- Sixth NYPD Officer Dies by Suicide Since Start of June
- Fifth NYPD Officer Dies by Suicide in Two Months
- Fourth NYPD Officer Dies by Suicide in Three Weeks
- Officer Takes Life Outside Staten Island Stationhouse
- NYC's Top Cop Speaks on Mental Health After NYPD Suicides
- Missing NYPD Homicide Detective Found Dead by Suicide
- NYPD Deputy Chief With 38 Years of Service Takes His Own Life
If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.