Born and raised in New York (Paul Smith to Lake Placid), 35-year-old Tim Burke has overcome major injuries and illnesses -- from hip surgery that nearly ended his biathlon career to debilitating mononucleosis -- to make it to his third Olympics in Pyeongchang.

How much do you remember from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia? We put together a little quiz to test your knowledge as we look ahead to 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea.