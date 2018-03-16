An upcoming exhibition at a museum in Brooklyn will be dedicated to Tiffany "New York" Pollard of "Flavor of Love" fame in an upcoming exhibition.

Pollard, who starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of VH1's dating show, earned her own spinoffs with "I Love New York" and "I Love New York 2," can be seen at THNK 1994, a Brooklyn art museum.

The exhibition, titled "David's Dead," features Pollard's meltdown on the set of "Celebrity Big Brother UK," in which she mistook the death of David Bowie with the death of David Gest, another celebrity staying in the house.

Check it out below:

Opening night for the exhibition is on May 18. It runs through June 3.