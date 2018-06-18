Severe Storms Expected After Sizzling Start to Work Week

A steamy start to the work week cranked temperatures to near-record highs, but things should cool down after thunderstorms pass through area Monday night.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of New York and New Jersey into the evening, particularly areas north and west of the city. Storms could bring damaging winds, and heavy rain is possible, Storm Team 4 says. The heat advisory remains in effect through the night.

Another round of heavy rain is expected in the overnight hours, between midnight and 4 a.m., and then things should clear out for the morning commute Tuesday. It'll be a humid start but it won't be as hot during the day, Storm Team 4 says.

Monday was positively sizzling; most of the tri-state saw temps soar into the 90s, and Poughkeepsie even broke the record, reaching 94 degrees. The last high for the date in that city was set in 1957, at 93 degrees.

How Hot Things Got in Midtown on Record Breaking Day