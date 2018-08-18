Thunderstorms Likely to Return This Afternoon

What to Know Intermittent showers are expected to clear into Saturday morning, but pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening

The day will be mostly cloudy and muggy otherwise on Saturday

Sunday looks to be the drier day of the weekend and it will be much cooler, but there's still a chance for a few rain drops

Another stormy weekend is in store for the region, Storm Team 4 warns, although the next week is expected to clear up.

The entire state of New Jersey is under a flash flood watch through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Click here for the latest weather alerts in your neighborhood.

The whole region should be on the lookout for the potential for heavy downpours and minor flooding as a storm system moves slowly through the tri-state, according to meteorologist Erica Grow.

Thunderstorms overnight cleared up by the morning, but more storms were likely Saturday afternoon and evening, Storm Team 4 says.

More rounds of showers are likely again overnight into Sunday morning, which is expected to be another muggy day.

Sunday is expected to be cooler and cloudy, with highs in the 70s.

Next week is expected to be mostly sunny, with storms likely only on Tuesday.

The threat for more rain and storms continues a punishing weather pattern in the tri-state area in the last couple of weeks. First came a rare tornado that touched down in Queens, ripping apart trees and knocking out power in College Point. Then followed catastrophic flooding in New Jersey that sparked state of emergencies in several Garden State communities.

