Thunderstorms Expected to Hit Tri-State Monday Morning

A line of strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms are expected to move across the tri-state on Monday morning, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain, Storm Team 4 says.

The storms are expected to enter western New Jersey between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and reach New York City around 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., Storm Team 4 says. It's will likely move off the coast by 9 a.m.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds of 60 mph to 70 mph and heavy rain.

Because the storms will be moving fast, the risk for extensive flash flooding is limited.

Tornadoes are possible, but not likely.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

