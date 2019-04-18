What to Know Storm Team 4 is tracking a system expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the tri-state Friday overnight into Saturday

The threat for severe weather is marginal; central and southern New Jersey see the greatest risk

Easter Sunday isn't expected to be a total washout, but it will be pretty gray, Storm Team 4 says

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to pummel the tri-state area Friday night, potentially becoming severe in spots heading into Saturday morning, according to Storm Team 4.

The severe threat is marginal, Storm Team 4 says, and the risk mostly applies to people who live in parts of central and southern New Jersey.

Regardless, heavy rains will likely affect a large swath of the region. Some strong cells could produce locally heavy downpours and damaging winds. The wet weather should subside by Saturday afternoon, though some intermittent showers may still pop up over the course of the evening, Storm Team 4 says.

Easter Sunday looks to be pretty gray, though it won't be a total washout.

Ahead of the stormy weather, Thursday should be mostly murky with some light sprinkles peppering various spots at times during the middle of the day. An approaching warm front will create major temperature disparities, with the city expected to see highs cap out in the low 60s while parts of New Jersey, the areas that have the biggest severe weather risk for overnight storms Friday into Saturday, could see temperatures hit the 70s, Storm Team 4 says.

Friday is expected to be mild and gray before the storms arrive in the evening.