OMG!!!! We’ve Got Thundersnow and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Thundersnow as captured by residents in Staten Island; Park Slope, Brooklyn; and Lumberton, New Jersey during the nor'easter Wednesday.

Thundersnow! See and Hear the Rare Phenomenon in NYC, NJ

What to Know A second major winter storm in a week could bring snowfall rates of 2+ inches an hour at times on Wednesday and significant accumulations

NYC could see up to 10 inches, though 6 is more likely; more than a foot is expected in suburbs north and west

The storm comes on the heels of last week's nor'easter that punished the tri-state with flooding rain and damaging winds

The second nor'easter to pummel the tri-state area in the last week is bringing less ferocious winds, but a fairly rare -- and apparently very, very exciting -- weather phenomenon: thundersnow.

Thundersnow, simply put, is a thunderstorm with snow instead of rain. Shallow layers of unstable air create enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and creating enough electric charge separation for lightning. Hail is also possible in thundersnow scenarios.

Twitter erupted with comments from people who heard booms of thunder as snow intensified in New York and New Jersey shortly after noon Wednesday. (We even saw it here at NBC New York's offices just about 1:15 p.m.)

Some described it as sounding like an explosion. Others said they thought it was a plow crashing. Still others reported seeing lightning as well.

Did you hear it? Get it on some of the fun below.

