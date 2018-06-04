Throngs Push, Shove to Catch a Blessing From Rabbi in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Throngs Push, Shove to Catch a Blessing From Rabbi in Brooklyn

Published 3 hours ago

    Hundreds of Hasidic Jews thronged the streets in Borough Park, Brooklyn, Monday morning.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    Hundreds of Hasidic Jews thronged the streets in Borough Park, Brooklyn, Monday morning to catch a glimpse, or perhaps even a blessing, from an esteemed rabbi visiting from Israel.

    Chopper 4 was over the scene as Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch's car departed the borough about midday.

    At times the push to get a hand on the car got physical, with fists flying and some men falling to the ground.

    The rabbi, 93, gave a keynote speech at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday.

    His entrance to New York City also made the news, with reports that his arrival was allegedly given an illegal light and siren escort by members of the Satmar Hasidic sect.

    The NYPD has said it was aware of the reports about the escort.

      

