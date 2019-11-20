For the second straight night, a person has been killed after gunfire broke out in Newark. Two others were injured in the shooting that took place at a barbershop just two miles away from Monday's fatal shooting. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports.

One Dead and Two Others Hurt After Shooting in Newark

Three people were shot at a barbershop around 8:30 p.m., with the 20-year-old son of the barbershop owner killed, police sources said

Tuesday night’s incident occurred just two miles away from Monday night’s shooting that left one person dead and four others injured

Three people in total were shot at a barbershop on Clinton Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources. One man died as a result, and sources said that the victim is the 20-year-old son of barbershop owner. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released.

Two others were injured, one of whom was listed in critical condition. The third victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated, but sources said that there have been problems at the barbershop where the shooting happened before. The kind of problems being referred to were not clear.

Tuesday night’s incident occurred just two miles away from Monday night’s shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

Police are looking for the gunmen in both shootings, and investigations are ongoing.