What to Know
For the second straight night, gunfire in Newark has left one person dead and more injured, police said.
Three people in total were shot at a barbershop on Clinton Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources. One man died as a result, and sources said that the victim is the 20-year-old son of barbershop owner. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released.
Two others were injured, one of whom was listed in critical condition. The third victim’s condition was not immediately clear.
What led up to the shooting is still being investigated, but sources said that there have been problems at the barbershop where the shooting happened before. The kind of problems being referred to were not clear.
Tuesday night’s incident occurred just two miles away from Monday night’s shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.
Police are looking for the gunmen in both shootings, and investigations are ongoing.