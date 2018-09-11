Corrections officers were viciously attacked within the past day in New York City jails -- one on Rikers, the other in Brooklyn. Sarah Wallace reports.

Three Rikers Island inmates were indicted for allegedly assaulting and slashing a New York City Department of Corrections officer.

Samie Abbas, 18, was charged Monday on attempted assault in the second and third-degree and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Abbas’ arraignment comes on the heels of two other inmates being charged for participating in the same assault.

Sylvon James, 19, was charged on Sept. 7, 2018 with attempted assault in the second and third-degree and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, according to Clark.

James’ bail was set at $15,000.

Malik Quick, 21, was charged Sept. 6, 2018 with attempted assault in the first-degree, three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree and second-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, Clark said.

His bail was set at $1.

All three men are due back in court Dec. 5.

Attorney information for them was not immediately available.

The charges the three men face stem from an investigation into an alleged incident that took place Aug. 4, 2014 in the Robert N. Davoren Complex.

According to prosecutors, on that date, Quick began arguing with Correction Officer Joseph Baugh and, subsequently, started punching Baugh. James alleged then approached the officer and punched him, as did Abbas.

Quick then slashed the officer behind the ear with a sharp object, Clark said.

According to prosecutors, the altercation ended when another correction officer came to Baugh’s rescue.

Baugh needed stitches and underwent surgery for a fractured hand, Clark said.