Three People Shot in Broad Daylight in Brooklyn: Police Sources - NBC New York
Three People Shot in Broad Daylight in Brooklyn: Police Sources

A 23-year-old woman and two men aged 37 and 24 were shot in the middle of the day as they sat in the courtyard of their Brownsville building

Published 36 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Three people were shot while sitting inside the courtyard of their Brooklyn apartment complex Friday afternoon

    • A 23-year-old woman and two men aged 37 and 24 were shot in the middle of the day as they sat in the courtyard of their Brownsville building

    • The conditions of the victims was not immediately clear, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening

    Three people were shot while sitting inside the courtyard of their Brooklyn apartment complex Friday afternoon, police sources said.

    The three victims, a 23-year-old woman and two men aged 37 and 24, were shot in the middle of the day as they were in the courtyard of Marcus Garvey apartments on 418 Chester Street in Brownsville, according to police sources. It’s possible one of the three hit was an intended target, sources told News 4.

    The conditions of the victims was not immediately clear, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police say.

    There were many people milling about outside at the time of the shootings, trying to find a way to deal with the heat.

    Local residents refer the area where the trio was shot as “The Muse.”

    Police are searching for the suspect who took off after the incident, and cops are unsure of a motive at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

