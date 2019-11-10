Three People Shot Inside Brooklyn Apartment: NYPD

What to Know Three people were shot inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said

Three people were shot inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Police say they were notified of shots fired inside a Flatlands apartment on Utica Avenue around 2 p.m.

A man and woman were in critical condition, and a second man shot was expected to survive, the NYPD said.

It was not immediately clear how the people were shot and if police had any outstanding suspects.

This story is developing.