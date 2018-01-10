Shooting at NYC High-Rise Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critical: Police

Two women are dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a high-rise apartment building in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Checkey Beckford reports.

What to Know Two women were shot to death in an apartment at a high-rise building Wednesday afternoon

A man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition; police say they believe he shot the women before shooting himself

Detectives were investigating at an upper-floor apartment at the building Wednesday evening

Two women are dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a high-rise apartment building in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The three victims were shot at a building on East 174th Street in the Soundview section of the Bronx, according to police.

Chopper video shows numerous ambulances and police cars outside the building shortly before 3 p.m. The victims were apparently shot in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the building.



A 54-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman died from their injuries. A 52-year-old man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

A 1-year-old girl was in the apartment at the time, but police said she wasn't harmed.

At a press conference, police said they believe the man shot the women before turning the gun on himself.



One of the victims was Susan Trivino, an MTA bus driver, according to her family and a friend. Trivino's mother, Blanca Pinto, says Trivino's boyfriend shot her and her daughter after Trivino broke up with him.

A 9 mm firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody, but it's unclear why; he's not believed to be a suspect.