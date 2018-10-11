A massage therapist on Long Island has been arrested, accused of assaulting female customers. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know A massage therapist who allegedly sexually abused three customers has been accused of inappropriately touching three additional women

Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, was arrested again on Thursday, police said

The three women accused Widener of inappropriately touching them during massages between October 2017 and May 2018, police said

A Long Island massage therapist who allegedly sexually abused three customers has been accused of inappropriate touching by three additional women, police said.

Police arrested Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, in August after a 34-year-old woman said he inappropriately touched her while she was getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa in Bayport.

A week later, Widener was arrested again for allegedly inappropriately touching two other women, on Jan. 27 and Aug. 11 of this year, Suffolk County police said.

And on Thursday, police said they’d arrested Widener once again after three additional women came forward accusing him of inappropriately touching them between October 2017 and May 2018.

Two of the incidents allegedly took place at Karasmatic Day Spa in Bayport, while the third allegedly took place at Elements Massage in Smithtown, police said.

Widener was charged with three additional counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and three counts of forcible touching, according to police. He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Widener to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.