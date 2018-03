The NYPD is looking for three men who were caught on camera stealing a massive snow plow worth $4,500 from a car dealership lot in Queens. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

Authorities said the men pulled up to the dealership on Northern Boulevard in Woodside in a a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, authorities report.

Video surveillance shows the men struggling to load up the heavy-duty snow plow into the bed of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.