Students overheard the trio discuss building the bomb while on the bus ride home Wednesday.

Suffolk County cops arrested the three 16-year-olds at the Bohemia school Thursday morning.

The trio was overheard discussing building the bomb while on the bus ride home on Wednesday, according to officials. Multiple students informed an administrator at Connetquot High School, who called police Thursday morning.

Suffolk County cops arrested the three 16-year-olds at the Bohemia school, charging them with conspiracy to detonate the bomb.

Upon searching the homes of the students, police said one was found to be in possession of The Anarchist Cookbook, which contains instructions on how to build explosives.

All three were arraigned in youth court on Thursday.