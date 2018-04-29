Deadly Blaze in Queens Kills Three, Injures Eight

What to Know An overnight fire in Queens Village killed three people and injured eight more

A man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s were killed. Those injured ranged in age from 6 to 56

It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the three-alarm blaze

A massive house fire in Queens killed three people and sent eight more to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a call minutes before midnight Saturday at a home on 211th Street in the Queens Village neighborhood, the NYPD said. It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to get the three-alarm blaze under control.

A total of 11 people were taken from the home to local hospitals.

A man and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s died, police said.

Three more people were in critical condition, including an 8-year-old child. Five other people, including a 6-year-old, were in stable condition and expected to survive.

Fire marshals are still investigating a potential cause.

Meanwhile, just hours later, a serious apartment fire in Harlem injured at least five people early Sunday morning. The blaze on the 29th story of a 35-story building broke out just before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.



