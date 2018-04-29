What to Know
An overnight fire in Queens Village killed three people and injured eight more
A man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s were killed. Those injured ranged in age from 6 to 56
It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the three-alarm blaze
A massive house fire in Queens killed three people and sent eight more to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a call minutes before midnight Saturday at a home on 211th Street in the Queens Village neighborhood, the NYPD said. It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to get the three-alarm blaze under control.
A total of 11 people were taken from the home to local hospitals.
A man and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s died, police said.
Three more people were in critical condition, including an 8-year-old child. Five other people, including a 6-year-old, were in stable condition and expected to survive.
Fire marshals are still investigating a potential cause.
Meanwhile, just hours later, a serious apartment fire in Harlem injured at least five people early Sunday morning. The blaze on the 29th story of a 35-story building broke out just before 7 a.m.
This is a developing story.