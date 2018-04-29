Three Dead, Eight Hurt in Major Queens House Fire Overnight - NBC New York
Three Dead, Eight Hurt in Major Queens House Fire Overnight

A man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s perished in the fire

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Deadly Blaze in Queens Kills Three, Injures Eight

    Rana Novini reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An overnight fire in Queens Village killed three people and injured eight more

    • A man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s were killed. Those injured ranged in age from 6 to 56

    • It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the three-alarm blaze

    A massive house fire in Queens killed three people and sent eight more to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday, police said.

    Officers responded to a call minutes before midnight Saturday at a home on 211th Street in the Queens Village neighborhood, the NYPD said. It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to get the three-alarm blaze under control. 

    A total of 11 people were taken from the home to local hospitals.

    A man and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 30s died, police said.

    Three more people were in critical condition, including an 8-year-old child. Five other people, including a 6-year-old, were in stable condition and expected to survive. 

    Fire marshals are still investigating a potential cause.

    Meanwhile, just hours later, a serious apartment fire in Harlem injured at least five people early Sunday morning. The blaze on the 29th story of a 35-story building broke out just before 7 a.m.

    This is a developing story.


