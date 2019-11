NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: A view of the FDNY logo at FDNY firehouse Engine 34 Ladder 21 on September 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Three men who police believed to be squatters were found dead in a fire at home in Queens.

Police say the fire at the vacant home on 110th Road and Farmers Boulevard started just before midnight Thursday. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered three unidentified men inside the home.

It's unclear how the fire started.

No other information was immediately available.