3 Die When SUV Slams Into Utility Pole, Erupts in Flames on Long Island
3 Die When SUV Slams Into Utility Pole, Erupts in Flames on Long Island

Published 31 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three people died in a fiery crash on Long Island late Monday; their names have not been released

    • Authorities say a driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene after their SUV slammed into a utility pole in Mount Sinai

    • Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

    Three people died when an SUV slammed into a utility pole, ripping down power lines and erupting into a fireball, on Long Island late Monday, authorities said.

    The victims in the 11 p.m. crash on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive, in Mount Sinai weren't immediately identified. Authorities said their SUV was traveling north when it somehow veered off the road and crashed into the pole. 

    The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, footage of which showed sirens blaring in the dark of night as power lines draped the pavement. 

    Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

