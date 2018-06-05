Three people died when their car hit a tree next to a Dutchess County house and caught fire late Monday, authorities say.

State Police say a call about the deadly crash on Route 82 southbound came in shortly before 11 p.m. All three occupants in the car -- an 35-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman -- died, two of them at the scene.

One person in the house, which also caught fire, was not hurt.

All of the victims are from Dutchess County. Their identities are expected to be released later Tuesday.